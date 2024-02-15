Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 15, 2024

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

