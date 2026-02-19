Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.