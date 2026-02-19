Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 19, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Related Articles

Rock Springs Woman Charged with Felony Theft in Alleged Spa Embezzlement Scheme

Rock Springs Woman Charged with Felony Theft in Alleged Spa Embezzlement Scheme

Buddy The Police Therapy Dog Brings Comfort To Victims And Officers

Buddy The Police Therapy Dog Brings Comfort To Victims And Officers

Star Stadium Expansion to Add The VOID Arcade and Bowling Areas

Star Stadium Expansion to Add The VOID Arcade and Bowling Areas

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 18, 2026