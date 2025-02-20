Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

I-80 Traffic to be Rerouted from Flaming Gorge Way Thursday

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2025

City of Green River Terminates TAP Grant for Better Deal

Emiliano Morales Jr. (February 11, 2025 – December 2, 1958)

