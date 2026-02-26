Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.