Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.