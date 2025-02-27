Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.