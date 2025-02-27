Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.

California Men Plead Guilty to Exceeding Trout Limits, Size Restriction Violations

Wyoming Fugitive Wanted for Decades Arrested in New Mexico

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2025

