Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 29, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 29, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Isolated snow showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Related Articles

Pickleball Group Welcomes Newcomers with Open Arms

Pickleball Group Welcomes Newcomers with Open Arms

Legislative Report for February 28th, 2024

Legislative Report for February 28th, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Applications Open for County Commissioner Scholarships

Applications Open for County Commissioner Scholarships