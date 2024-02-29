Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 29, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday Night: Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Isolated snow showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.