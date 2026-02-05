Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light southwest wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

