Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

Thursday Night: Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 10am, then rain showers likely after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Snow showers likely before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

