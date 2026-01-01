Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 1, 2026

New Year’s Day: Rain and snow showers likely before 3pm, then scattered rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

