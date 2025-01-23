Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 19. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Blustery.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -7.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -1.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 29.