Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 19. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Blustery.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -7.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -1.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 29.

Related Articles

County Museum’s Blust Pens Article About Butch Cassidy and His Rock Springs Lawyer

County Museum’s Blust Pens Article About Butch Cassidy and His Rock Springs Lawyer

Stabbing at Little America Leads to Felony Charge

Stabbing at Little America Leads to Felony Charge

Power Restored at Western, Campus Opens Thursday

Power Restored at Western, Campus Opens Thursday

Western Closes Wednesday Due to Power Outage

Western Closes Wednesday Due to Power Outage