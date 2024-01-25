Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 25, 2024

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.