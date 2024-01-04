Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.