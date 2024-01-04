Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 4, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Related Articles

Liquor License Approved for GR Movie Theatre Location

Liquor License Approved for GR Movie Theatre Location

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Sturlaugson Pinned as Green River Chief of Police

Sturlaugson Pinned as Green River Chief of Police

County Clerk Denies Claim She Sent Resident Out with Property Tax Petition

County Clerk Denies Claim She Sent Resident Out with Property Tax Petition