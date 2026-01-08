Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

