Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 28. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 26.