Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.