Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 17, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 17, 2025

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Related Articles

Commissioners Renew Veteran Services Contract

Commissioners Renew Veteran Services Contract

Green River School Board Weighs Firearms Policy

Green River School Board Weighs Firearms Policy

Peak Road Fire Under Investigation, No One Injured

Peak Road Fire Under Investigation, No One Injured

Rock Springs Council Approves Civic Center Assessment

Rock Springs Council Approves Civic Center Assessment