Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 17, 2025

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.