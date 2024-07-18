Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 18, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.