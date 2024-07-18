Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 18, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.