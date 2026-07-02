Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2026

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

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Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

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