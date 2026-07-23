Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2026

Thursday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

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Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

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