Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 24, 2025

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.