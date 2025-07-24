Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 24, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 24, 2025

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2025

School District No. 1 Receives Grant for After School, Summer Learning

School District No. 1 Receives Grant for After School, Summer Learning

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Chip Seal Work Scheduled to Begin July 22 in Green River

Chip Seal Work Scheduled to Begin July 22 in Green River