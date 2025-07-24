Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 24, 2025

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.