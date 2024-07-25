Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2024

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Areas of smoke before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.