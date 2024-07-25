Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2024

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Areas of smoke before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Related Articles

Wyoming’s Big Show is Back Next Week with Nightly Concerts

Wyoming’s Big Show is Back Next Week with Nightly Concerts

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Johnson Sentenced to Probation in Cannon Oil & Gas Theft Case

Johnson Sentenced to Probation in Cannon Oil & Gas Theft Case

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2024