Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

