Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Patchy smoke between 11am and 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Patchy smoke after 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

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Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.