Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 31, 2025

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Areas of smoke between noon and 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.