Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 31, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 31, 2025

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Areas of smoke between noon and 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, July 28, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, July 28, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 27, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 27, 2025