Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2024

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Fireworks Displays and Fire Safety for 2024 Fourth of July

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Special Use Permit Granted for Hilltop Baptist Church Child Care Center

Chamber Hosts Liberty Day Parade July 4th

