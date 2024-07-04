Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2024

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.