Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.