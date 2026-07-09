Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

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Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

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