Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2026

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

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Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Windy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.