Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 12, 2025

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.