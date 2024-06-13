Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

