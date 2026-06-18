Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2026

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

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Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

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