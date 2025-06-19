Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 19, 2025

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.