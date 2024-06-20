Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2024

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

