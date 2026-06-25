Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

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Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

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