Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.