Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 26, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Related Articles

County Bomb Squad Called to Lander for Fake Bomb

County Bomb Squad Called to Lander for Fake Bomb

Green River City Computer Systems Crippled by Ransomware

Green River City Computer Systems Crippled by Ransomware

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Fire Responses Highlight Agreement Between Firefighting Agencies

Fire Responses Highlight Agreement Between Firefighting Agencies