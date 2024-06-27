Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 27, 2024

Thursday: Scattered showers before 9am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.