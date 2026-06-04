Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

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Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.