Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Green River Could See 25% Increase in Utility Bill

Green River Could See 25% Increase in Utility Bill

Sheriff Vacancy Meeting Set After Announcement

Sheriff Vacancy Meeting Set After Announcement

Rock Springs Council Reporting Resolution Dies as Changes are made

Rock Springs Council Reporting Resolution Dies as Changes are made