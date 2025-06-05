Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.