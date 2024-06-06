Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.