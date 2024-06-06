Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.