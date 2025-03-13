Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Tuesday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy.

