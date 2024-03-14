Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2024

Thursday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Related Articles

GRHS Students Celebrated for Academic Success

GRHS Students Celebrated for Academic Success

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Wolves Wrestlers Recognized by School Board

Wolves Wrestlers Recognized by School Board

Rock Springs Chase Ends with Crash

Rock Springs Chase Ends with Crash