Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2024

Thursday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.