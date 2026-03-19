Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

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Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.