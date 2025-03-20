Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday: Isolated snow showers between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.