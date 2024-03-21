Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2024

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.