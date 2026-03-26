Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

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Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy.