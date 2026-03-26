Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy.