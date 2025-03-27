Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.