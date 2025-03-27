Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 27, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Hageman Moves to Host Virtual Town Halls

Hageman Moves to Host Virtual Town Halls

Return of the Bluehead and Flannelmouth Suckers to the Big Sandy Watershed

Return of the Bluehead and Flannelmouth Suckers to the Big Sandy Watershed

Results of the ‘Coins for Kindness’ Event of Eastside Elementary

Results of the ‘Coins for Kindness’ Event of Eastside Elementary