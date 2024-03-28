Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2024

hursday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Rain and snow showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Snow showers likely before 11am, then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind around 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers likely before 10am, then snow showers likely between 10am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.