Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy.

County Cut Cited as Reason for VIRS Closure

NRC Approves Kemmerer Nuclear Plant Construction Permit

Stith to Replace Lavery in District Court

Sweetwater Library Events In March

