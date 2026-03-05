Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy.