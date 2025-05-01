Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light south southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

