Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Related Articles

West Seeks 2nd Term as County Commissioner

West Seeks 2nd Term as County Commissioner

Greenbelt Task Force Opens Skyline Trail

Greenbelt Task Force Opens Skyline Trail

Knezovich Announces Bid for Sweetwater County Sheriff

Knezovich Announces Bid for Sweetwater County Sheriff

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2026