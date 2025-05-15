Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 15, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

